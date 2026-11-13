Jania Meshell is giving fans another reason to talk about her relationship with NBA star Dejounte Murray.

This time, the conversation is not about basketball, relationship drama, or social media shade. It is about a very expensive handbag!

The influencer recently showed off a stunning Birkin bag gifted to her by Murray as a push present. And judging by her reaction, she absolutely loves it.

Apparently, welcoming a baby comes with some serious shopping benefits when your partner plays in the NBA.

Forget flowers and a box of chocolates. Dejounte decided that a luxury handbag was the way to celebrate the occasion. And honestly, nobody is complaining about that decision.

Jania shared her excitement about the expensive gift, making it clear that the Birkin bag was something she appreciated.

The luxury accessory is one of the most recognizable status symbols in the fashion world. It is also famous for its eye-watering price tags and exclusive reputation.

Getting your hands on one is not exactly like walking into a regular store and picking up a handbag. These bags can cost thousands of dollars, with some rare versions reaching extraordinary prices.

So, Dejounte clearly understood that a special occasion deserved a special gift.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, a push present is a gift given to a woman by her partner after she gives birth. It is meant to celebrate the arrival of a new baby and recognize the mother’s journey through pregnancy and childbirth.

Of course, some people receive flowers, jewelry, or thoughtful keepsakes. Others apparently receive designer handbags that could pay somebody’s rent for several months.

At the end of the day, a new baby is the real blessing, but if a beautiful Birkin bag comes with the celebration, we doubt Jania is going to send it back.

Dejounte definitely made sure the push present conversation had a luxury upgrade!

Flip to the next page for some Jania Meshell thirst traps…

The post Jania Meshell Shows Off Expensive Push Gift From Dejounte Murray first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.