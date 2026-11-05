Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Not Affiliated With Turning Point USA After NH Election Day Videos

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pushing back after videos of him near Turning Point tents at New Hampshire polling places on Election Day fueled claims he was part of the group’s get-out-the-vote push.

Gronkowski and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek were seen Tuesday greeting fans, signing memorabilia and encouraging people to vote at sites including Goffstown, Londonderry and Bedford, CBS Boston reported. In Bedford he was photographed with Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte. On camera that day he said his message was to vote “no matter what party you’re voting for,” NBC Boston reported.

Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, posted videos of Gronkowski at New Hampshire polling places with the caption, “WOW Rob Gronkowski sightings at New Hampshire polling places! TIME TO GO VOTE.”

Some coverage described celebrity athletes at New Hampshire polls as part of Turning Point Action’s midterm turnout campaign. A Turning Point spokesperson later told CBS/WBZ that Gronkowski was not with their group and had walked by a branded tent.

On Thursday, Gronkowski posted an Instagram Stories statement, also shared by Kostek, that he and Kostek “are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.” He said that after stopping at Goffstown High School they crossed the street to greet fans who called their names, took pictures, signed items and left, and that they posed with people “across the political spectrum.”

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” he wrote, adding that an “innocent moment” was “stripped of context and turned into clickbait.” He said they wanted to “shut down the false narratives,” according to text published by NBC Boston and Boston.com.

Partisan accounts framed Bowyer’s posts as deceptive “fake endorsement optics.” That characterization is opinion. What is established is that Bowyer shared the footage with a GOTV caption, that Gronkowski denied any endorsement or affiliation, and that Turning Point said he was not part of their operation.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said it received no complaints about celebrities appearing at polling locations in connection with Turning Point Action activities, per NBC Boston. Gronkowski is set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend. BSO has covered Gronkowski and Kostek before, including his Patriots-era circle.

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