Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Files Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Citing $3.45M Debt From Crash and Abuse Lawsuits

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing more than $3.45 million in debt largely tied to civil cases from his 2024 Dallas high-speed crash and a separate abuse lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend.

Rice filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, ESPN reported, citing federal court records. He claimed about $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in deferred compensation, a Mercedes-Benz valued at about $53,800 and his Super Bowl LVIII ring, which he valued at $160,000 and used as collateral with his civil attorney. Checking accounts totaled $13,640. He said he rents and owns no real estate.

More than $2.1 million of the listed debt is connected to civil plaintiffs, ESPN reported. The filing lists a largest crash-related creditor still owed about $979,837 from a 2025 settlement, while other disputed claims include a combined $700,000 from remaining crash suits and $200,000 tied to the alleged assault case.

The 2024 Dallas Crash

The bankruptcy is the latest chapter in legal fallout that began March 30, 2024, when Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas. Prosecutors said he was driving a rented Lamborghini about 119 mph while racing another car before hitting the median and triggering a pileup that injured several people. Rice left the scene before police arrived, later surrendered and took responsibility in a statement.

In July 2025 he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury — and received five years of deferred probation plus 30 days in jail. He was ordered to pay more than $115,000 in victims’ medical restitution. The NFL suspended him six games for the 2025 season. He later served 30 days in Dallas County Jail after a probation violation for testing positive for THC, then described the jail stay as a “reality check.”

Civily, Rice agreed in April 2025 to pay crash victim Kathryn Kuykendall about $1 million plus interest and fees, NBC 5 Dallas reported. Her attorney, March Lenahan, has said the vast majority remains unpaid and that Rice’s Chiefs paychecks were being garnished. Other crash lawsuits remain pending or disputed.

Abuse Lawsuit (Allegations)

Separately, Dacoda Jones — Rice’s former girlfriend and the mother of his two children — filed a Dallas County civil suit in February 2026 seeking more than $1 million. She alleges repeated assaults from late 2023 through mid-2025, including choking, hitting and property destruction, some while she was pregnant. Those remain civil allegations; they have not been proven in court.

Rice’s attorney responded that Jones signed an Oct. 9, 2025, non-prosecution affidavit stating they had a verbal argument and that he “did not punch” her. BSO reported in April that the NFL cleared Rice under its personal conduct policy regarding Jones’ accusations, though her civil suit continued.

Responses and Status

Rice’s bankruptcy attorney, David Shuster, and the Chiefs had no comment to ESPN. Rice is in the final year of his rookie deal, due about $1.56 million in 2026 base salary, and has played this season after returning from prior absences. A creditors’ meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11, per local reporting. Chapter 7 can discharge qualifying debts after non-exempt assets are liquidated for creditors; how the crash settlements and disputed suits are treated will be decided in bankruptcy court.

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