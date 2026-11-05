The Maxx Crosby Trade That Never Happened: (Trying To) Analyze the Aftermath & Why the Raiders May Have Won Anyway

Some NFL trades are remembered because they changed the league.

Others are remembered because they never actually happened.

The proposed Maxx Crosby trade falls firmly into the second category.

Back in March, the Las Vegas Raiders appeared ready to part ways with one of the most dominant pass rushers of his generation. A blockbuster move to the Baltimore Ravens was agreed in principle, with Baltimore prepared to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas for Crosby.

Then everything collapsed.

The Ravens reviewed Crosby’s physical and concerns surrounding his knee ultimately prevented the deal from being completed. Baltimore walked away, leaving the Raiders with a player they had seemingly already decided to move on from and a completely different problem to solve.

Seven months later, however, the picture looks very different.

The Raiders are 3–1.

Crosby is still wearing Silver and Black.

And after a strong start to the season and a narrow 30–27 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas looks like a team that could have a genuine chance of competing in the AFC this season.

Suddenly, the trade that never happened looks less like a disaster and more like a stroke of good fortune.

The Trade That Never Happened

The original plan made sense.

Las Vegas was preparing for a major rebuild and appeared willing to move its veteran defensive cornerstone for a substantial draft haul. The Raiders were also preparing for the financial implications of moving Crosby, whose 2026 cap hit was reported at around $35.8 million.

That created enormous flexibility.

The Raiders subsequently made a series of major moves, committing more than $281 million in contracts in a single day as they rebuilt their roster. Among the additions were Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson.

The assumption was straightforward: Crosby was leaving, and the Raiders were building the next version of the franchise without him.

Then Baltimore pulled the plug.

The Ravens confirmed that their decision followed their review of Crosby’s physical. Crosby had undergone surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus, and NFL trades are contingent on the player passing a physical. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta later admitted he was “gutted” that the deal had fallen apart.

And that left Las Vegas with a rather unusual situation.

They had already started planning for life without their best defensive player.

Now they had to figure out how to make life with him work.

What Did Baltimore Find?

This remains one of the most intriguing unanswered questions.

The Ravens did not publicly provide a detailed medical diagnosis explaining why they were unwilling to proceed. What is known is that Crosby’s knee was a significant concern following the meniscus surgery.

That was enough for Baltimore to reconsider a deal involving two first-round selections.

It was a huge decision.

Crosby had already established himself as one of the NFL’s premier edge defenders, recording 71.5 career sacks through the end of the 2025 season and producing double-digit sacks in three of his previous four full seasons.

From Baltimore’s perspective, the price was simply too high if there was genuine uncertainty about his long-term availability.

From Las Vegas’ perspective, the collapse meant they suddenly retained a player they had been preparing to replace.

He has been quoted in his podcast saying that “no one will ever admit the real truth” about the situation, hinting at deeper sentiments regarding his commitment to the Raiders and the circumstances surrounding the trade.

And that could prove enormously important.

Crosby Is Still Crosby

There was always a risk that the physical concerns would become the defining story of Crosby’s 2026 season.

Instead, the early evidence suggests he remains a disruptive force.

Through four games, Crosby has registered two sacks, eight total tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defended. More importantly, his impact goes beyond the box score.

Against Kansas City, Crosby recorded half a sack and five quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes.

That is significant.

Mahomes was under constant pressure throughout the game, and while Kansas City ultimately escaped Allegiant Stadium with a 30–27 victory, the Raiders’ defensive front gave the Chiefs one of their toughest games of the season.

Crosby’s presence was a major part of that.

He may not finish every game with two or three sacks, but opposing offensive coordinators still have to account for No. 98 on every passing down.

That has value that does not always show up in the statistics.

The Raiders Are 3–1 — And That Changes Everything

This is where the story becomes particularly interesting.

Had Las Vegas started 1–3 or 0–4, the argument would be easy.

The Raiders could have traded Crosby, collected two first-round picks and continued rebuilding.

Instead, they are 3–1.

The only blemish came against Kansas City, and even that was hardly a collapse.

The Raiders led at points during the game, stayed within striking distance throughout and mounted a late comeback before ultimately falling short by 3 points. They have also scored at least 26 points in each of their first four games.

For a team that entered the season with plenty of questions, that is an encouraging start.

And it changes the value of Crosby.

Draft picks are valuable.

Elite pass rushers are rarer.

The Raiders now have the latter.

Up next for the Silver & Black is a matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Crosby and Co are priced at +168, according to a top social casino platform, to win the game. An important one too; win it, they’ll be 4-1 as they look to continue this good start to the season. Lose it, 3-2, question marks will start being asked if they are the real deal.

The Price of Keeping an Elite Pass Rusher

Of course, there is another side to this argument.

Crosby is expensive.

Very expensive.

The collapse of the Baltimore trade did not suddenly make his contract disappear. The Raiders still have to manage a substantial financial commitment to their defensive superstar, and that inevitably limits some of the flexibility available elsewhere on the roster.

That is the trade-off.

If the Raiders were committed to a complete teardown, accepting two first-round picks and moving on from Crosby may have been the logical decision.

But that is no longer the situation.

Las Vegas has built a team capable of competing now.

And when a franchise starts 3–1, the argument for keeping its best defensive player becomes considerably stronger.

You don’t trade away proven production when you are trying to win games today unless the return is overwhelming.

Baltimore’s offer was enormous.

But so is Crosby’s value to a team suddenly believing it can compete.

The Kansas City Game Was a Statement

The 30–27 defeat to Kansas City may ultimately prove more useful to the Raiders than some of their wins.

It exposed weaknesses.

Las Vegas surrendered nearly 400 yards and lost the turnover battle by two. Kenneth Walker III produced a huge 177-yard rushing performance, while Kansas City repeatedly found ways to create explosive plays.

Those are problems the Raiders have to fix.

But they also showed they could go toe-to-toe with an unbeaten Chiefs team.

And Crosby was right in the middle of it.

The Raiders’ defensive front pressured Mahomes heavily, and Crosby himself accounted for five quarterback hits.

The result wasn’t what Las Vegas wanted.

But the performance reinforced the idea that this is not simply a team beating up on weaker opposition.

They belong in the conversation.

At least for now.

Did the Raiders Actually Benefit From Losing the Trade?

This is the million-dollar question.

Obviously, the Raiders would have received two first-round picks if the trade had gone through.

Those selections could become franchise-changing players.

There is no way to know what those picks would eventually have produced.

But there is also no guarantee.

What we do know is what Crosby provides.

He is a proven, elite-level pass rusher entering his eighth NFL season, and through four games in 2026 he remains productive. He is also one of the defining personalities of the Raiders franchise and has repeatedly made clear how much playing for Las Vegas means to him.

The Raiders therefore have something that draft picks cannot guarantee:

certainty.

They know what Maxx Crosby is.

They know what he can do.

And, perhaps most importantly, they now know that he can be part of a team that is capable of winning.

That makes the decision much easier.

Crosby’s Relationship With the Raiders

There was understandably plenty of speculation surrounding Crosby’s reaction when the Baltimore trade collapsed.

He had been placed in an extraordinary position.

One minute, he appeared to be heading to one of the NFL’s best organisations.

The next, the deal was dead and he was back in Las Vegas.

Rather than allowing the situation to derail the season, Crosby has embraced his role.

His comments following the Kansas City defeat were telling.

Despite the disappointment, he spoke about the team discovering how good it can be and the need to learn from the loss and improve.

That is exactly the attitude the Raiders need from their defensive leader.

The question is no longer whether Crosby wanted to be traded.

The more important question is whether he can help the Raiders turn this promising start into something meaningful.

So far, the answer is yes.

The Bigger Picture

There is still a long way to go.

One 3–1 start does not suddenly make the Raiders Super Bowl contenders.

The defence has shown vulnerabilities, particularly against the run, and the Kansas City game demonstrated that Las Vegas still has work to do against the NFL’s elite.

But the complexion of the franchise has changed.

A team that appeared to be rebuilding suddenly looks competitive.

A quarterback in Kirk Cousins has given the offence stability.

Brock Bowers remains one of the most dangerous young offensive weapons in football.

The defence has added legitimate talent around Crosby.

And the man who was supposed to be playing for Baltimore is instead leading the Raiders’ pass rush.

That could be the biggest twist of the entire story.

The Trade That Never Happened May Have Saved the Raiders’ Season

When the Crosby trade collapsed, it looked like a mess.

The Raiders had committed significant money to free agents after preparing to clear Crosby’s contract from their books. Baltimore had backed away following its medical evaluation. Crosby’s future in Las Vegas appeared uncertain.

Fast forward to October.

The Raiders are 3–1.

Crosby is healthy and producing.

The team has just pushed the unbeaten Chiefs to the wire in a 30–27 thriller.

And suddenly, those two first-round picks don’t look quite as attractive as they did seven months ago.

Of course, the long-term financial implications remain.

Crosby’s contract takes up significant cap space, and the Raiders will eventually have to decide how aggressively they want to continue building around their defensive superstar.

But that is a problem worth having.

Because the alternative would be trying to replace one of the league’s best pass rushers with two unknown quantities from the draft.

Right now, Las Vegas doesn’t need to imagine what Crosby might become.

They already know.

He is Maxx Crosby.

The post The Maxx Crosby Trade That Never Happened: (Trying To) Analyze the Aftermath & Why the Raiders May Have Won Anyway first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.