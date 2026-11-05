Ayesha Curry Claps Back After On-Screen Kiss in Roku Christmas Movie Goes Viral

Ayesha Curry is firing back at critics after a kissing scene from her new Christmas movie blew up online, with some basketball fans accusing her of disrespecting husband Steph Curry.

The clip comes from “Second Chance Holiday,” a Roku Original holiday rom-com that began streaming on The Roku Channel on Nov. 5, according to Roku’s official announcement. Curry stars as Chelsey, a dating expert haunted by holiday breakups who reunites with her high school sweetheart, played by Matthew Daddario (“Shadowhunters”). BSO previously reported that she would lead the film.

A short clip shared by the account @BBallGround shows Curry and Daddario kissing in a Christmas-decorated setting. The New York Post reported the same scene after it went viral Thursday. Frame-by-frame review of that circulating clip confirms an on-screen kiss between the two leads.

“It’s Not Even Real”

Curry replied to the post herself:

“It’s not even real you guys are annoying,” she wrote.

The Backlash

That did not stop the pile-on. Some fans framed the role as humiliation for Steph or a bid for male attention. One X user wrote that she “wanted attention from other men so badly she became an actress so she can kiss them without ‘cheating.’”

Other reactions quoted by HelloBeautiful and The Root accused her of embarrassing Steph, joked about their marriage, or called the romantic plot disrespectful. One X reply to the viral clip asked why she would be “on screen kissing other men” after a decade of marriage. Defenders pushed back that she is an actress doing a job and that Steph’s support should settle the debate.

Steph has publicly backed the project. When the trailer dropped in late October, he posted, “My Leading Lady. I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning…” BSO has covered the Currys’ public life before, and Steph’s mom Sonya has also been in the headlines lately.

There is no report that Steph objected to the scene. The movie is available free on The Roku Channel.

Flip the pages for photos of Ayesha Curry.

The post Ayesha Curry Claps Back After On-Screen Kiss in Roku Christmas Movie Goes Viral first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.