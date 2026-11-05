Claressa Shields Claps Back At Gervonta Davis For Trashing Her Bizarre Outfit

Claressa Shields is not interested in keeping quiet, especially when people decide to make her outfit their latest social media obsession.

The boxing superstar has fired back at Gervonta Davis after he weighed in on the controversy surrounding her viral look. And, as expected, Shields had plenty to say.

Apparently, winning boxing matches is not enough. Shields now has to defend her fashion choices against people who seem to have appointed themselves the official fashion police.

The drama started after Shields’ outfit attracted widespread attention online. Instead of focusing on her achievements inside the boxing ring, social media users began discussing what she was wearing. Some critics were not impressed, while others turned the entire situation into a full-blown comedy show.

Davis also joined the conversation, adding another layer to the already entertaining situation. However, Shields was not about to let his comments slide without a response.

The undisputed boxing champion made it clear that she was not bothered by people criticizing her appearance. She also took aim at those who had been attacking her outfit, making it clear that their opinions were not going to dictate how she dressed.

And honestly, Shields has never been known for backing down from confrontation.

Inside the ring, she has built a reputation as one of the most accomplished female boxers in the sport. Her achievements speak for themselves. She has dominated opponents, collected championship belts, and established herself as a major name in women’s boxing.

So, the idea that a few social media comments would suddenly make her lose confidence seems rather unlikely.

Shields also appears comfortable expressing herself through fashion. Not every outfit needs to receive unanimous approval. Sometimes people wear something because they like it.

For Shields, the message is simple: she will wear what she wants, and critics can keep their opinions.

Whether fans loved the outfit or hated it, she has certainly achieved one thing: everybody is talking about Claressa Shields again.

And judging by her response, she is perfectly comfortable with that.

The post Claressa Shields Claps Back At Gervonta Davis For Trashing Her Bizarre Outfit first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.