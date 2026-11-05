Jamie Foxx has another reason to smile, and this time, it has nothing to do with winning an award or delivering another hilarious performance.

The Hollywood star has welcomed his third child, with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp giving birth to their first baby together.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! Foxx is officially adding another little one to his family.

Apparently, fatherhood is a role he is not ready to retire from just yet.

It’s Jamie’s third child. He has two adult daughters — Anelise and Corinne — from his previous relationships with exes Kristin Grannis and Connie Kline respectively.

Foxx and Huckstepp have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Unlike some celebrity couples who treat Instagram like a 24-hour reality television show, the two have been relatively private about their romance.

TMZ broke the news of Jamie and Alyce’s pregnancy back in May … with multiple sources telling us that they were already several months along into their pregnancy at the time. Jamie and Alyce — who broke up and reconciled in 2025 — were first romantically linked in 2022 before the pair were spotted out at the Nobu in Los Cabos, Mexico, in Sept. 2023. It’s Alyce’s first child. Jamie is 58 … and he says Al Pacino made him feel better about becoming a father again later in life.

Hopefully, Foxx and Huckstepp get the privacy they need during this special time.

For now, the big news is that the actor has welcomed another child. His family is growing, and life is entering a new chapter.

Congratulations to Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp on their bundle of joy!

The post Jamie Foxx Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Welcomes His Third Child first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.