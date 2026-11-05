Ja Morant has a new look, and apparently, his famous dreadlocks were no longer part of the plan.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar has sent social media into a frenzy after photos showing him without his signature dreads began circulating online.

Yes, you read that correctly. The man who has spent years flying through the air, throwing down ridiculous dunks, and making defenders question their career choices has decided to give his hairstyle a major reset.

Morant’s new appearance has quickly caught the attention of basketball fans. His dreadlocks have been a big part of his image for years. So seeing him without them feels like watching a completely different person walk into the gym.

Morant, 27, has some down time on his hands after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain last week that is expected to keep him off the court for four weeks. He was off to a strong start with the Blazers after being traded to the team in the offseason, averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists through four games.

The hairstyle change does not automatically mean anything deeper. Players change their looks all the time. Sometimes they want something fresh. Other times, they simply get tired of sitting through long grooming sessions.

Whatever the reason, Morant appears ready for a new chapter with a different appearance.

The real question is whether fans will get used to seeing him without the dreads. His old hairstyle became part of his identity, but basketball fans have short memories when the next highlight arrives.

One thing is certain: Morant can change his hairstyle whenever he wants. As long as he keeps delivering those unbelievable dunks, fans will eventually find something else to talk about.

For now, the dreads are out, and the internet is doing what it does best: turning a haircut into a major event.

The post Ja Morant Gets Rid Of His Dreads In Viral Video first appeared on BlackSportsOnline.