📢 New privacy-focused running app from local VT professor

A Virginia Tech professor and Blacksburg trail runner, Aaron Brantly, has launched a new iOS app called MtnRnr.

MtnRnr gives runners of all levels personalized training plans while keeping their data private. Brantly says many popular apps like Strava, Nike Run Club, and others share user information and locations with third-party marketers. MtnRnr is designed to be affordable, no-subscription, and to keep your data on your phone unless you choose to share it.

The app was tested over about 1,200 miles of running and is built to handle the mountainous terrain around Blacksburg, with safeguards so beginners don’t pick plans that could lead to injury.

If you’re a runner who cares about privacy or trains on local hills and trails, you can look for MtnRnr on iOS and try it out. Brantly plans to keep updating the app based on user feedback, as long as new features fit his strict privacy standards.