📅 How to stay on campus and enjoy the UVA game

If you’re a Virginia Tech student planning to stay for the Nov. 28 UVA football game, you can remain in your residence hall at no extra cost.

To keep your Hokie P working over break, you must:

Log into the StarRez Portal

Go to “Online Forms”

Complete the “Break Housing Registration” form (you can even do it the day before you arrive, but earlier is better).

Game-day tips:

Hokie Hour : Starts when gates open, 2.5 hours before kickoff , with 50% off concessions at most locations and a pep rally along Beamer Way .

: Starts when gates open, , with at most locations and a pep rally along . Dress warm : Evening temps on Nov. 28 are expected to be low.

: Evening temps on are expected to be low. Tickets : Download your ticket in advance and use Tap and Go; screenshots won’t scan.

: Download your ticket in advance and use Tap and Go; screenshots won’t scan. Sit with friends : Arrive together if your tickets are in the same section.

: Arrive together if your tickets are in the same section. Student GA : Enter through Gate 7 , choose East or North student section on entry, and keep the wristband you’re given for that section.

: Enter through , choose student section on entry, and keep the wristband you’re given for that section. Behavior: No pushing; the Student Conduct Office will be on site and can take disciplinary action.

Bring your energy and Hokie pride to Lane Stadium!