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American Football
📅 Staying on campus and saving at the Nov. 28 UVA game
12 days ago
📅 How to stay on campus and enjoy the UVA game
If you’re a Virginia Tech student planning to stay for the Nov. 28 UVA football game, you can remain in your residence hall at no extra cost.
To keep your Hokie P working over break, you must:
- Log into the StarRez Portal
- Go to “Online Forms”
- Complete the “Break Housing Registration” form (you can even do it the day before you arrive, but earlier is better).
Game-day tips:
- Hokie Hour: Starts when gates open, 2.5 hours before kickoff, with 50% off concessions at most locations and a pep rally along Beamer Way.
- Dress warm: Evening temps on Nov. 28 are expected to be low.
- Tickets: Download your ticket in advance and use Tap and Go; screenshots won’t scan.
- Sit with friends: Arrive together if your tickets are in the same section.
- Student GA: Enter through Gate 7, choose East or North student section on entry, and keep the wristband you’re given for that section.
- Behavior: No pushing; the Student Conduct Office will be on site and can take disciplinary action.
Bring your energy and Hokie pride to Lane Stadium!
More Info: Everything you need to know about the UVA game | ...
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