Blacksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with HCA/LewisGale adding new roles across clinics and the hospital. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / LewisGale Physicians Family Med Blacksburg

HCA Healthcare / Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days only)

Pay: $17.44 – $25.30/hour (typical range)

Clinic-based role with no nights, weekends, on-call, or holidays. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with minor procedures, and support the phones. One year of clinical experience and a Medical Assistant certification (or path to get it) is required. Comes with a big HCA benefits package including health, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Healthcare)

(HCA Healthcare) Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, evening shifts

Pay: $27.36 – $38.30/hour (typical range)

Hospital-based imaging role doing general diagnostic X-rays, mobile and fluoro, plus taking call as assigned. Requires graduation from an accredited Radiologic Technology program and ARRT registry eligibility (BLS within 90 days). Strong fit if you want acute-care experience with comprehensive benefits and tuition/loan assistance.

Employer: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Healthcare)

(HCA Healthcare) Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Pay: $16.02 – $22.43/hour (typical range)

Designed for current radiography students, this extern role lets you assist with X-ray procedures under an RT while you build hands-on skills. You must be enrolled and in good standing in an accredited radiography program; BLS is required within 30 days. Great way to get hospital experience and a foot in the door with HCA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; hospital roles in Blacksburg tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.