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📢 Apply for Virginia Tech ICAT Major SEAD Grants by Feb. 1
📢 Apply now for ICAT Major SEAD Grants at Virginia Tech
The Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) is now accepting applications for Major SEAD grants.
These grants support collaborative, transdisciplinary projects — including creative projects, feasibility studies, and preliminary research — that advance ICAT’s goals and those of its partners. ICAT especially favors projects that can grow into larger performances, exhibitions, or events with national or international visibility.
Key dates:
- Submission deadline: Feb. 1, 2027 (midnight EST)
- Awards announced: Week of March 22, 2027
- Funding available: Aug. 1, 2027
The opportunity is aimed at Virginia Tech faculty and students working together across disciplines. Learn more about the program details and how to apply on the ICAT website.
More Info: Applications open for ICAT Major SEAD Grants | Vi...
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