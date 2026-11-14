📢 Apply now for ICAT Major SEAD Grants at Virginia Tech

The Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) is now accepting applications for Major SEAD grants.

These grants support collaborative, transdisciplinary projects — including creative projects, feasibility studies, and preliminary research — that advance ICAT’s goals and those of its partners. ICAT especially favors projects that can grow into larger performances, exhibitions, or events with national or international visibility.

Key dates:

Submission deadline: Feb. 1, 2027 (midnight EST)

Awards announced: Week of March 22, 2027

Funding available: Aug. 1, 2027

The opportunity is aimed at Virginia Tech faculty and students working together across disciplines. Learn more about the program details and how to apply on the ICAT website.