Blacksburg has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from campus to local apartments to the hospital. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Location: Blacksburg, VA (Virginia Tech campus)

(Virginia Tech campus) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $42,120 + $2,080 shift differential , eligible for overtime

, eligible for overtime Typical Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday–Friday (flexibility for emergencies/events)

Lead a team of custodial staff to keep campus buildings clean and safe. You’ll schedule and train workers, inspect work, help with snow/ice removal, and step in when the assistant manager is out. This role is designated emergency personnel, so you’ll be called in during closings and weather events.

Employer: Detail Queen Cleaning LLC

Location: Blacksburg, VA (local apartment buildings)

(local apartment buildings) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hr to start, 90-day review with raise opportunity

Keep apartment hallways, lobbies, and shared spaces spotless—vacuuming, mopping, wiping high-touch areas, and taking out trash. This job offers flexible scheduling, paid training, a company car during shifts, snacks, holiday bonuses, and a clear path to more hours and higher pay in residential cleaning.

Employer: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $18.69 – $26.16 per hour (typical range)

Join the hospital’s engineering team and help keep critical systems running—mechanical, electrical, plumbing, Med Gas, HVAC, keys/locks, and nurse call systems. This role comes with full healthcare benefits, PTO, retirement/401(k) match, education support, and more through HCA Healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often grow people into bigger roles once they’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.