Blacksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital OR work to oncology and behavioral health. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (LewisGale Hospital–Montgomery)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (LewisGale Hospital–Montgomery) Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $46.50–$54.75 per hour

Day-shift OR scrub tech contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care experience and want strong pay plus travel-style benefits.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (BRCC)

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: PRN

Pay: $49.77–$76.64 per hour

PRN oncology role working with cancer patients in clinic and possibly via telemedicine. Ideal if you have 3+ years as an NP, PA, or CNS and want flexible hours with strong hourly pay in a specialty setting.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (BRCC)

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.19–$21.85 per hour

Hands-on clinic role supporting physicians with vitals, injections, rooming patients, and basic admin work. Good match if you have 3+ years as a MA or CNA and want steady hours in an oncology/hematology setting.

Employer: Compass Behavioral Group

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$100,000 base salary (plus bonus potential)

BCBA role with a small caseload (6–11 clients), focus on quality ABA services, and strong benefits (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match). Great if you want a supportive team, flexible schedule, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.