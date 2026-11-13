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🏥 Blacksburg VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Blacksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital OR work to oncology and behavioral health. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Scrub Tech | Operating Room (OR) – Contract – Days
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (LewisGale Hospital–Montgomery)
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $46.50–$54.75 per hour
Day-shift OR scrub tech contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care experience and want strong pay plus travel-style benefits.
Advanced Practice Provider (NP/PA/CNS) – Oncology, PRN
- Employer: The US Oncology Network (BRCC)
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $49.77–$76.64 per hour
PRN oncology role working with cancer patients in clinic and possibly via telemedicine. Ideal if you have 3+ years as an NP, PA, or CNS and want flexible hours with strong hourly pay in a specialty setting.
Medical Assistant II – Oncology Clinic
- Employer: The US Oncology Network (BRCC)
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.19–$21.85 per hour
Hands-on clinic role supporting physicians with vitals, injections, rooming patients, and basic admin work. Good match if you have 3+ years as a MA or CNA and want steady hours in an oncology/hematology setting.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Compass Behavioral Group
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$100,000 base salary (plus bonus potential)
BCBA role with a small caseload (6–11 clients), focus on quality ABA services, and strong benefits (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match). Great if you want a supportive team, flexible schedule, and room to grow.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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