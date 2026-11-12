📢 Virginia Tech warns campus about phishing and account safety

📢 How to protect your Virginia Tech accounts from phishing

Phishing and other cyberattacks are actively targeting Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff. Attackers may try to steal your login, trick you into approving fake Duo requests, or get you to click bad links.

Watch for these phishing red flags:

Sender email doesn’t match who they claim to be (not from @vt.edu )

) Links look odd or don’t match the real site

Requests for usernames, passwords, or codes (VT will never ask for these by email)

(VT will never ask for these by email) Surprise password reset requests

Strange grammar or overly formal language

Urgent or scary language pushing you to act fast

Requests to move the conversation off VT email

Unexpected attachments or downloads

Protect your VT credentials:

Never share your VT username, password, or Duo codes

Deny and report any Duo request you didn’t start

Don’t log in through links in unexpected messages; go to the VT site directly

Use a personal email (not VT) for banking, shopping, and social media

(not VT) for banking, shopping, and social media Be extra careful with admin/elevated accounts

If something seems off: