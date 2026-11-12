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Virginia
📢 Virginia Tech warns campus about phishing and account safety
3 days ago
📢 How to protect your Virginia Tech accounts from phishing
Phishing and other cyberattacks are actively targeting Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff. Attackers may try to steal your login, trick you into approving fake Duo requests, or get you to click bad links.
Watch for these phishing red flags:
- Sender email doesn’t match who they claim to be (not from @vt.edu)
- Links look odd or don’t match the real site
- Requests for usernames, passwords, or codes (VT will never ask for these by email)
- Surprise password reset requests
- Strange grammar or overly formal language
- Urgent or scary language pushing you to act fast
- Requests to move the conversation off VT email
- Unexpected attachments or downloads
Protect your VT credentials:
- Never share your VT username, password, or Duo codes
- Deny and report any Duo request you didn’t start
- Don’t log in through links in unexpected messages; go to the VT site directly
- Use a personal email (not VT) for banking, shopping, and social media
- Be extra careful with admin/elevated accounts
If something seems off:
- Don’t reply, click links, or open attachments
- Report the email as phishing in Gmail or Outlook
- If you suspect your account is compromised or see odd Duo prompts, report it immediately to Virginia Tech IT.
More Info: Protect your Virginia Tech accounts against phishi...
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