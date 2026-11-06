🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, grounds, and equipment in good shape. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Xylem Tree Experts

Xylem Tree Experts Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a vegetation management crew doing tree trimming and removal for utility work. You’ll direct daily tasks, operate and oversee equipment, work outdoors in all weather, and travel for storm work when needed. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and potential overtime/premium pay.

Employer: Tenneco

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Not listed (hourly, non-exempt)

Not listed (hourly, non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level plant maintenance role supporting production equipment and facilities. You’ll help with basic mechanical/electrical repairs, preventive maintenance, and line changeovers, often in hot or noisy areas and on different shifts with overtime and weekend work as needed.

Employer: LewisGale Regional Health System (LewisGale Hospital Montgomery)

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.69 – $26.16/hour (typical range)

Hospital-based maintenance job keeping building fixtures, walls, ceilings, doors, and grounds in good shape. Requires a driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, and 1+ year of experience. Offers a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.