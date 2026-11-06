🐶 Gentle, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg has some very special dogs looking for new homes. Each one is living with a private owner right now and needs a fresh start with a loving family.

Breed: Plott Hound / Boxer mix

Plott Hound / Boxer mix Age: Adult (about 6 years old)

Adult (about 6 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Blacksburg, VA)

Personality & behavior:

Maverick is described as having the sweetest personality and so much love to give. He’s a total cuddle bug who loves pets, snuggles, and just being close to his people. He can be a bit anxious and is still learning that the world isn’t so scary, especially around cars, but he’s a good boy on the leash and wants to please.

He sounds perfect for someone who wants a loyal, affectionate companion and is willing to be patient and gentle as he builds confidence.

👉 Meet Cat Pizzarello (Maverick) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior (about 9 years old)

Senior (about 9 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Blacksburg, VA)

Personality & behavior:

Roxxane is a very sweet girl and has been great with kids and a resident cat. She loves meeting new people and is friendly and social. With new dogs, she may be a little shy at first, but if they’re patient, she warms up quickly.

Her owner notes she can be possessive of toys or food around other dogs and has shown her teeth, but has never bitten or reacted aggressively. In a multi-dog home, she’ll need a family that can manage resources and give her space at mealtimes and with special toys.

Roxxane would be a wonderful match for someone who appreciates a calm, older dog and can give her a loving, understanding home.

👉 See more about Roxxane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Blacksburg, VA)

Personality & behavior:

Maisey is described as the sweetest, most cuddly dog and very friendly. She doesn’t bark much, is good in her crate, and is food-motivated, which makes training easier. She already listens to commands.

She does have some separation anxiety, so she’ll need an adopter who can work with her, give her structure, and help her feel safe when left alone. With patience and training, she has a lot of potential to be an amazing best friend.

👉 Meet Maisey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Blacksburg, VA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.