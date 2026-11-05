👔 Blacksburg Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Blacksburg’s leadership job scene is busy, especially around Virginia Tech. If you’ve got management or project skills, there are a couple of solid options worth a look.

Employer: Virginia Tech (College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)

Virginia Tech (College of Agriculture and Life Sciences) Location: Blacksburg, VA

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Type: Full-time, Regular, Exempt

Deadline / Review Date: December 7, 2026

In this role, you’ll manage alumni boards and plan key events that connect CALS and Virginia Cooperative Extension alumni, donors, and friends. Good fit if you enjoy volunteer board work, complex event planning, and cross-campus collaboration, with some evenings, weekends, and travel.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second Indeed link; it’s the same job.)

Employer: Virginia Tech (CALS ORI)

Virginia Tech (CALS ORI) Location: Blacksburg, VA

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000

Type: Full-time, Restricted, Exempt

Deadline / Review Date: November 30, 2026

You’ll run day-to-day operations for research projects in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, keeping timelines, budgets, and teams on track. Ideal if you have project management experience, like coordinating faculty and stakeholders, and want a role that blends admin, reporting, and strategy.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or what to work on next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.