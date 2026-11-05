🏥 Blacksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Blacksburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on animal research to home care and blood collection leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Location: Blacksburg, VA (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.05–$31.73/hr (Vet Tech I); $30.77–$36.06/hr (Vet Tech II)

Work with research animals (mainly swine) supporting anesthesia, surgery, CT imaging, and daily care in a transplant research facility. Great fit if you’re a licensed veterinary technician with large animal experience who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven biotech environment.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,200–$80,300/year

Lead a blood collection team, coach staff, and help donors have a safe, positive experience. Comes with paid phlebotomy training, strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match), and a Monday–Friday schedule with some variable hours to meet donor needs.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Provide one-on-one support in clients’ homes with personal care, mobility help, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, bonuses, and benefits, ideal if you want meaningful work that fits around school, family, or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.