Blacksburg, meet some very special dogs who are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with Mercy Rescue Haven and are currently accepting adoption applications.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Brindle

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women – loves everyone

– loves everyone Personality: Friendly puppy who will need normal puppy training and guidance

Friendly puppy who will need normal puppy training and guidance Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications being accepted now)

(applications being accepted now) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Brindle

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly little guy who will thrive with continued training

Friendly little guy who will thrive with continued training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Brindle

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly pup who will need the usual puppy guidance

Friendly pup who will need the usual puppy guidance Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet MooMoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly and social; will need continued puppy training

Friendly and social; will need continued puppy training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Declan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly puppy who will benefit from patient training

Friendly puppy who will benefit from patient training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Samson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly and eager to learn; needs normal puppy training

Friendly and eager to learn; needs normal puppy training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly youngster who will need continued guidance and training

Friendly youngster who will need continued guidance and training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly and playful; will need puppy training and structure

Friendly and playful; will need puppy training and structure Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Misty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly pup who will need continued guidance and training

Friendly pup who will need continued guidance and training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer) Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly and people-loving; needs normal puppy training

Friendly and people-loving; needs normal puppy training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)

Baby (born 9/30/26) Color: Brindle

Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown

~5 lbs now, expected around full grown Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women

Personality: Friendly, affectionate, and playful ; will need continued puppy training

; will need continued puppy training Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)

(applications open) Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Cammi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: Adult (estimated 2 years )

Adult (estimated ) Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Weight: About 20 lbs

About Training: Crate trained; still working on leash and house training and needs continued guidance

Crate trained; still working on leash and house training and needs continued guidance Good with: Dogs and cats – he loves other dogs

– he other dogs Home needs: Must have another dog in the home and a fenced yard – no exceptions, this is in his best interest

– no exceptions, this is in his best interest Personality: Sweet boy who hasn’t had many life experiences yet and needs a patient, understanding family

Sweet boy who hasn’t had many life experiences yet and needs a patient, understanding family Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Blacksburg, SC and ready to add a dog to your family, please click through to the listings above to learn more and submit an application through Mercy Rescue Haven.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.