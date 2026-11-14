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🐶 Playful Puppies & a Sweet Cockapoo Ready for Adoption in Blacksburg
Blacksburg, meet some very special dogs who are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with Mercy Rescue Haven and are currently accepting adoption applications.
Spud
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Brindle
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women – loves everyone
- Personality: Friendly puppy who will need normal puppy training and guidance
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications being accepted now)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Brindle
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly little guy who will thrive with continued training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MooMoo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Brindle
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly pup who will need the usual puppy guidance
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet MooMoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Declan
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly and social; will need continued puppy training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Declan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Samson
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly puppy who will benefit from patient training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Samson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tank
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly and eager to learn; needs normal puppy training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly youngster who will need continued guidance and training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Misty
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly and playful; will need puppy training and structure
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Misty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly pup who will need continued guidance and training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scarlett
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix (likely some Boxer)
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly and people-loving; needs normal puppy training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cammi
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (born 9/30/26)
- Color: Brindle
- Size: ~5 lbs now, expected around 50 lbs full grown
- Good with: Dogs, cats, kids, men, women
- Personality: Friendly, affectionate, and playful; will need continued puppy training
- Ready for adoption: 12/4 (applications open)
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Cammi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oliver
- Breed: Cockapoo
- Age: Adult (estimated 2 years)
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Weight: About 20 lbs
- Training: Crate trained; still working on leash and house training and needs continued guidance
- Good with: Dogs and cats – he loves other dogs
- Home needs: Must have another dog in the home and a fenced yard – no exceptions, this is in his best interest
- Personality: Sweet boy who hasn’t had many life experiences yet and needs a patient, understanding family
- Shelter: Mercy Rescue Haven
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Blacksburg, SC and ready to add a dog to your family, please click through to the listings above to learn more and submit an application through Mercy Rescue Haven.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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