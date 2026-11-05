🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from school cleaning to skilled refrigeration work. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all with steady hours.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Blackfoot, ID (field-based, commercial & industrial sites)

(field-based, commercial & industrial sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, service, and repair commercial refrigeration and HVAC-R systems. Great fit if you already have strong mechanical and diagnostic skills and like working independently in the field while keeping systems safe and up to code.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Blackfoot, ID (K–12 or campus setting)

(K–12 or campus setting) Type: Full-time (plus a part-time evening shift option)

(plus a evening shift option) Pay: $13.66/hour

General cleaning in classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas. No experience or diploma needed, training is provided, and there are day and evening shifts—nice option if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1905

Location: 565 Jensen Grove Dr, Blackfoot, ID 83221

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Overnight janitorial and maintenance work, keeping the store clean and safe from the parking lot to the restrooms. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U for paid education.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.