It’s Really Happening: Rockstar Games Drops ‘GTA 6’s Pre-Load Info

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Can you believe it? GTA 6is literally just days away, and now we know when you can actually pre-load what is easily one of the most anticipated video games of all time.

Mark your calendars gamers: Rockstar Games announced that pre-loading for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X will begin Tuesday, November 10, at midnight local time in your respective time zone.

Code-in-box versions, aka no physical discs in the box, but you get a cool case, should be available at retailers beginning November 12.

The video game studio also revealed that the pre-load file will require 212 GB, so make sure you clear that space and tackle your backlog before you start pre-loading the game.

On Nov.19, Rockstar Games also announced that an official printable Grand Theft Auto VI cover art poster and map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download on the official site.

Well, isn’t that lovely.

As expected, gaming social media is beside itself as we inch closer to GTA 6’s long-awaited release day, because they truly thought they would never see it, and are reacting to the game’s significantly large install size. Still, for some, to quote Shannon Sharpe, “that ain’t no problem, that ain’t no problem,” as games will be deleted to make room for GTA 6.

“I’ll delete any game I’m currently playing for Grand Theft Auto 6, even if I’m right before the final boss,” one post read on social media.

Another post stated, “WE MADE IT TO THE PRE-LOAD PHASE.”

At a time when the news in the video game industry feels bleak, we finally have something to be happy about with GTA 6’s release.

You can see more reactions below.