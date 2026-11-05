Still Sweet Like ‘Brown Sugar’! From Sanaa Lathan To Taye Diggs, Here’s Where The Black Rom-Com Cast Is Now

Source: Getty

Remember the days when hip-hop was all about the beats, the lyrics, and the culture? The 2002 romantic comedy Brown Sugar brought all of that together with friendship, romance, and a love story that proved music and matters of the heart go hand in hand. Starring Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Queen Latifah, and an incredible supporting cast, the movie remains a fan favorite.

But have you ever wondered where the cast of Brown Sugar is today? More than two decades after the film hit theaters, its stars have continued building impressive careers in Hollywood. From hit television shows to blockbuster movies, let’s catch up with the talented actors who made this movie unforgettable.

Taye Diggs as Andre “Dre” Ellis

Source: Courtesy / BET+

Taye Diggs played Andre “Dre” Ellis in the romance flick, a successful music executive who becomes frustrated with the commercial direction of the music industry. His journey toward creating an independent record label is driven by his passion for authentic hip-hop and his complicated feelings for his childhood best friend, Syd.

So, where is the cast of Brown Sugar, starting with its leading man? Taye Diggs has remained a familiar face on television and in film. He appeared in popular series such as Empire and reunited with familiar faces in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. He also spent several seasons playing Coach Billy Baker on the CW’s football drama All American and his portrayal of Lance, a handsome, charismatic tech businessman, in Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, a two-part crime drama miniseries that premiered on BET+ in September 2023.

Beyond acting, Diggs has become known for his entertaining social media presence and fashion commentary. He has also ventured into business, including Sable Bourbon, alongside several of his The Best Man collaborators.