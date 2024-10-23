Open in App
    Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s 44th Birthday With An Island-Themed Party

    By Marsha Badger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z48Aq_0wIQljPN00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oo5AY_0wIQljPN00

    Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty


    Nelly and Ashanti perfectly exemplify “If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again.” A decade after ending their first relationship, the couple resurrected their romance, focusing on building a firm foundation and longevity this time around. During the second installment of their romance sequel, Nelly made Ashanti a wife and grew their
    family by one . The family has lots to celebrate, including the “Foolish” singer’s 44th birthday.

    Nelly hosts an intimate island-themed dinner party for Ashanti

    Nelly gathered his wife’s friends and family for a destination fete to Ashanti Island. Before the Long Island native’s pregnancy, she was spotted on every beach across the Caribbean, wearing the hell out of a bikini . To highlight her love for travel, the “Country Grammar” rapper hosted an island-themed dinner party.

    He shared a glimpse of the fete on his Instagram page, accompanied with a heartfelt message.

    “Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world.. Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake up thinking about and the thing I love doing the most… grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them … love you mama,” he wrote.

    The singer match his affection with a loving response.

    “Awwwwww Thanku babe!!!! U did such an amazing job!!!! You always go out of ur way to make me smile…I love & appreciate u sooooo much!!! I’m so grateful to have the most thoughtful, kindest, loving man in the world! This birthday was so special & meant everything to me. I love u infinitely ,” she wrote.

    We love to see our girl receiving the love she deserves. Ashanti’s life turned sharply at 43 when she became a wife and a mother . Now, she’s entering chapter 44 with a new co-leading character who will shape the woman she becomes. What a gift!

    DON’T MISS…

    Oh Baby! Ashanti And Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together

    It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline

    Ashanti And Nelly Have A Lavish Baby Shower To Celebrate Baby Haynes

