50 Cent Defends Calling Out Diddy For Over A Decade: “…This Is Not My Style.”

has announced he’s producing a documentary on the hip-hop mogul’s downfall. But Jackson says his criticism of Diddy is nothing new.

Back in 2006, Jackson released a song called “The Bomb,” which accused Combs of involvement in the still-unsolved murder of his Bad Boy artist and collaborator, The Notorious B.I.G.

“Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all,” 50 rhymes on the song, written by G-Unit’s Tony Yayo. “Man, Puffy know who hit that n-gga.”

Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in the murder. The two have traded barbs over the years, but nothing that escalated into violence.

Jackson, who says he’s been celibate since January, told People that he’s been a long-time critic of Diddy and his lifestyle. He said Diddy once offered to take him shopping and that he considered that something “a guy says to a girl.”

He also said that his vodka with partner Effen was superior to Diddy’s Ciroc line and trolled him on social media for various things before the raids of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles and his subsequent arrest.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

He continued, “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

In September, 50’s G Unit Film & Television Productions announced they’re producing a documentary on Diddy that will run on Netflix.

At the time, Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton released a statement that read, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.

It continued, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”



