Black River Falls has a few solid healthcare openings right now, from front-line patient support to vision care. All are full-time and based right in town.

Employer: Family Health Center

Family Health Center Location: Black River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients understand their insurance, handle prior authorizations, and support case management across medical and dental services. Good fit if you have at least 2 years in a medical/dental office, know insurance basics, and have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.

Employer: Emplify Health (Bellin + Gundersen partnership)

(Bellin + Gundersen partnership) Location: Black River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, day shift)

Starting Pay: $20.31/hour + more for experience

Work with patients to design and fit eyeglasses, with on-the-job training and travel options to other regional optical clinics. Great for someone with customer service experience, a high school diploma, and interest in earning ABO certification within 18 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.