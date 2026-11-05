How One Lakewood-Based Builder Is Redefining Homes With Creative Transformations

In the world of residential construction, where projects often prioritize speed over soul, Black Oak Builders stands out by taking a different approach. Founded in 2021 by Hayden Conrad, this Lakewood-based construction company is reshaping not just homes, but also the way a building business can operate. After years as a project manager in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hayden found himself ignited by the vision of his former boss, an inspiring entrepreneur who taught him the value of pursuing one's dreams. "He lit the fire under me," Hayden recalls, reflecting on what propelled him to establish his own company.





From its inception, Black Oak Builders has been more than just a construction firm; it is an embodiment of Hayden's dedication to cultivating meaningful relationships. "Construction is obviously about building something great," he says, "but I've always believed the relationships you build along the way matter just as much."





What sets Black Oak Builders apart is their commitment to treating both employees and clients like family, a notion that is more than just a catchphrase. Hayden's team is not only skilled at transforming homes through expansive remodels and creative renovations, but they also bring a unique level of respect and care to each project. This approach has earned them a reputation for tackling complex remodels that not only update a home’s aesthetics but also reimagine the way it functions. "We’re at our best on projects that really transform a home," Hayden says, relishing the challenge of blending the old with the new.







A glance at their portfolio reveals striking transformations—a bathroom adorned with bold black tiles and warm brass fixtures, a kitchen with rich wood cabinetry and a sculptural island. These projects are more than aesthetic updates; they are comprehensive rethinks of living spaces, designed to enhance both form and function. As Black Oak Builders has grown, they've ventured into ground-up construction, applying the adaptability and creativity honed in remodeling to new builds, further solidifying their reputation as thoughtful and innovative builders.

The name 'Black Oak Builders' might suggest a storied history or deep personal significance, but its origin is delightfully simple. Before Hayden had clients or employees, he jotted down potential names, and 'Black Oak Builders' just felt right. This intuitive decision mirrors the ethos of the company—trusting in the process and allowing things to take shape naturally. It’s an approach that resonates with the team Hayden has assembled, a group he describes as the most rewarding part of his journey. "The guys I work with," Hayden says with pride, "Together we have built some incredible projects and had a lot of fun doing it. I show up to work every day proud of what we have built together." For Hayden, the company is not just about the structures they create but about the team that makes those creations possible.

This community-centric approach extends to Black Oak Builders’ clients as well. Hayden emphasizes the importance of making clients feel valued and truly invested in their projects. The ultimate measure of success, he suggests, is when clients are still eager to maintain a relationship even after the project is completed. "If we can build beautiful homes, take care of our people, and have clients who still want to grab a beer with us when the project is over, I think we’re doing something right," he says.





It’s this blend of professional excellence and personal connection that has positioned Black Oak Builders as a unique fixture in the Lakewood construction scene. They are not just builders of homes; they’re architects of experiences and relationships that last long after the final nail is hammered in. As the company continues to grow, the foundation upon which it was built—respect, creativity, and community—remains steadfast.

Reflecting on his journey, Hayden’s enthusiasm for his work and his team is clear. He’s achieved what many dream of—a business that aligns with personal values and fosters genuine relationships, both within the company and with clients. As Black Oak Builders continues to transform homes across Lakewood, it’s clear that Hayden’s vision will continue to guide them. The company’s story is still unfolding, but its roots are firmly planted in a vision that prioritizes people just as much as projects. In a world where construction is often seen as purely transactional, Black Oak Builders offers a refreshing reminder that at its heart, building is about people.





This people-first approach not only sets the company apart but also ensures that each project is more than just a job; it’s a collaboration, a community, and most importantly, a home.





Black Oak Builders

📍 Location: Lakewood, CO

📆 Founded: 2021

👤 Owner: Hayden Conrad

✨ What Makes It Different: People-first approach and creative home transformations