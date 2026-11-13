Scott Colom has made history in Mississippi.

The 43-year-old Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in the 2026 U.S. Senate election, becoming the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction and the first Democrat elected to the seat in more than four decades. His victory represents a major milestone for a state with a complicated history of racial politics and voting rights. However, beyond his historic election, Colom has an interesting background that includes a career in criminal justice and a previous attempt to become a federal judge.

Here are five interesting facts about Mississippi’s incoming senator, Scott Colom.

1. He’s a seventh-generation Mississippian

Colom was born and raised in Columbus, Mississippi, and has deep roots in the Magnolia State. According to the Mississippi Free Press, he is a seventh-generation Mississippian who continues to reside in his hometown. His connection to the state was central to his campaign, as he emphasized his understanding of the challenges facing rural, suburban, and urban communities.

He also described public service as a family tradition, telling Georgia Public Broadcasting, “It’s a continuation of a service that runs in my family, and I was raised [by] my community and my church to give back.”

2. He has degrees from two different states

Colom earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received his law degree. His education prepared him for a career that included private legal practice, judicial appointments, and prosecution.

3. He made history in Mississippi’s legal system

Before becoming a senator-elect, Colom built a career as a prosecutor. In 2015, he defeated longtime incumbent Forrest Allgood to become the first Black district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Judicial District. He also previously served as Columbus’ first Black city prosecutor.

4. President Joe Biden nominated him for a federal judgeship

In October 2022, President Biden nominated Colom to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. However, Republican Sen. Hyde-Smith blocked the nomination in 2023 by withholding a procedural approval known as a blue slip. According to the Mississippi Free Press, she raised objections involving Colom’s positions on transgender rights and political support connected to an independent political action committee. Three years later, Colom defeated Hyde-Smith in the Senate race.

5. His Christian faith and church community are central to his life

Colom is a lifelong member of Missionary Union Baptist Church in Columbus, Mississippi. He has repeatedly credited his Christian upbringing and church community with shaping his values and approach to public service. During an October 2026 CNN interview, Colom explained how his grandmother made sure he and his family attended church on Sundays.

“Faith plays an important part of my life,” Colom said.

He also credited Sunday school and his pastor with teaching him about serving others and looking out for people in need. Colom has connected those principles to his political positions, including his support for higher wages and access to healthcare.

“There’s nothing Democrat or Republican about Christian faith,” he said during the interview.

Colom’s victory marks a historic chapter in Mississippi politics. As he prepares to take his seat in Washington, his background as a hometown prosecutor, seventh-generation Mississippian, and faith-driven public servant will help shape his transition from local leadership to the nation’s highest legislative chamber.