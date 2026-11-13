Williams launched the initiative in his second year as the school’s resource officer to help students develop practical skills and build relationships with police.

A Georgia school resource officer is using food to strengthen relationships with students, launching a cooking program that combines mentorship, cultural education, and community engagement, WSB-TV reports.

Cpl. Kenyatta Williams of the Henry County Police Department introduced “Cooking with a Cop” at Hampton High School, where approximately 30 students gather monthly to learn culinary skills while connecting with law enforcement beyond traditional school interactions.

According to the outlet, Williams launched the initiative in his second year as the school’s resource officer to help students develop practical skills and build relationships with police.

“My job is not just to protect these kids here in the school,” Williams said. “It’s to be a mentor, an inspiration, and somebody that they can look up to.”

Williams, whose father is Jamaican, draws on his cultural heritage and passion for cooking to introduce students to international cuisine. His specialties include jerk chicken and traditional Jamaican dishes, although the program explores recipes from various cultures.

The inaugural class coincided with the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month. Students worked in teams to prepare dishes including tres leches cupcakes, churro cheesecake bars, arroz con leche, and buñuelos.

The experience also offers students opportunities to develop teamwork and leadership skills while interacting with officers in a different environment.

“You can also see who the cop really is outside of their uniform,” Hampton High School senior Ray’Anya Rutherford said.

According to Henry County Schools, Williams personally purchased customized aprons for participants and contributed supplies to support the program.

Students are organizing fundraisers and seeking donations to sustain the initiative, which will incorporate additional cultural celebrations and community service projects.

The group’s next activity will involve preparing cookie baskets for the school’s Toys for Tots drive.

Through the program, Williams hopes students will gain an appreciation for different cultures while developing stronger relationships with law enforcement.