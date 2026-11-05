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Technology
How to Turn Your App Idea Into a Profitable Business With Amanda Spann
7 days ago
AI is making it easier than ever to build an app—but turning that idea into a sustainable business is another story. On this episode of BE Innovation Unlimited, entrepreneur and author Amanda Spann, author of I Have an App Idea shares how aspiring founders can validate ideas, attract paying customers, leverage AI, and scale their businesses. Plus, she discusses how technology entrepreneurship can create new pathways to Black wealth and economic opportunity.