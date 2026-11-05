Black Women Who Made History In The 2026 Midterm Elections

From Keisha Lance Bottoms’ groundbreaking gubernatorial victory to Juliana Stratton’s Senate win, Black women are entering a new chapter of political leadership.

The 2026 midterm elections delivered a historic moment for Black women in politics. From Georgia to Illinois and Colorado, Black women candidates broke longstanding barriers, with victories spanning the governor’s mansion, the U.S. Senate, Congress, and statewide offices.

At the center of the historic election is Keisha Lance Bottoms, who defeated Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in American history. This also makes the former Atlanta mayor the first female governor in Georgia. Her victory follows years of organizing and political coalition-building led by Stacey Abrams, who became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major political party in Georgia in 2018.

Lance Bottoms is the first Democrat to win a Georgia gubernatorial race since 1998, besting Jackson, a healthcare billionaire who spent more than $200 million of his own fortune during his campaign, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. In her victory remarks, Lance Bottoms recalled her roots in Crawfordsville, Georgia, where her family traces back five generations.

“Crawfordsville produced the Confederacy’s vice president, but tonight it also produced your next governor. Tonight should remind us all that no matter what community we come from, Georgia is not defined by one moment in time or by one person. It’s been defined by all of us. And I will be a governor for everyone in this state,” Lance Bottoms said.

Georgia also saw Black women secure other major statewide positions. Judge Penny Brown Reynolds became the first Black woman to be elected as Georgia’s Secretary of State, while Tanya Miller became the first woman and Black woman to win the state’s attorney general’s race, reports WSB-TV.

Source: Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton (U.S. Army photo by Officer Candidate Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

In Illinois, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton made history, becoming just the second Black woman elected to represent the state in the Senate. She will join Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, making Illinois the first state to have two women of color in the Senate, reports Axios.

In Colorado, Melat Kiros won the state’s 1st Congressional District, becoming the first Black woman to represent Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress.

Meanwhile, Black women continued making gains in other levels of government, contributing to a record number of women entering statewide executive leadership. According to Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, at least 18 Black women will serve in statewide elective executive offices following the election, surpassing the previous record of 11.

The political milestones reflect years of grassroots organizing, voter engagement, and advocacy by Black women across the country. Nadine Smith, president and CEO of Color Of Change, highlighted that legacy in a statement following the Georgia victories.

“This victory belongs to generations of Black women who registered our neighbors, organized our churches, mobilized our families, and refused to surrender our political power,” Smith said, according to Yahoo News.

The newly elected officials will take office in January 2027.