British CEO Ian Thomas Named Most Influential Black Leader In The UK

The 2027 Powerlist was released after the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards ceremony.

Ian Thomas, the first Black chief executive of the City of London Corporation in its more than 900-year history, has been named the United Kingdom’s most influential Black person, topping the 2027 Powerlist, PA Media reports.

The 57-year-old public service leader secured the top ranking on the annual list published by Powerful Media, which recognizes influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage across business, politics, entertainment, and public service.

Powerful Media released the 2027 Powerlist on Oct. 31 following the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House hotel.

Thomas serves as the corporation’s 51st town clerk and chief executive, overseeing approximately 5,000 employees and helping manage the governing body responsible for London’s central financial district.

Born in Sheffield, to Jamaican parents who immigrated to Britain as part of the Windrush generation, Thomas has built a career spanning more than three decades in public service.

Before assuming his current position, Thomas served as chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, where he oversaw public services and a £1.2 billion regeneration initiative. He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2019 for his contributions to children’s services.

Thomas’ recognition places him ahead of several prominent Black leaders, including International Crisis Group President Comfort Ero, who ranked second, and Crown Prosecution Service executive Grace Ononiwu, who placed third.

Good American co-founder Emma Grede ranked fourth, followed by Microsoft executive Pamela Maynard in fifth place. Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, actor Idris Elba, and Dr. Martens CEO Ije Nwokorie also made the top 10.

Thomas succeeds Afua Kyei, the Bank of England’s chief financial officer, who topped the previous year’s ranking.

Now in its 21st edition, the Powerlist has previously recognized Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, said the initiative aims to demonstrate the range of leadership opportunities available to young people of African and Caribbean heritage.