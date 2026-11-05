Stacey Abrams Celebrates Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Groundbreaking Governor’s Win

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams celebrated Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic win as Georgia’s first Black woman governor.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has made history in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Her victory also marks a significant political milestone for Black women, including Stacey Abrams, whose own gubernatorial campaigns helped reshape Georgia’s political landscape.

Abrams celebrated Lance Bottoms’ historic victory after the former Atlanta mayor defeated Republican billionaire businessman Rick Jackson in the Nov. 3 election.

“Congratulations to Governor-elect @KeishaforGA on making history tonight,” wrote the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate in a social media post on Nov. 4. “Georgians spoke clearly for a brighter direction for our state. Thank you to every organizer and volunteer who made sure those voices were heard. Let’s get to work.”

The victory comes after Abrams made history in 2018, becoming the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major political party in the country. She ran again in 2022, building a national profile through her campaigns and advocacy for voting rights and political participation. Although Abrams did not win the governor’s race, her organizing efforts helped establish Georgia as a major battleground in national elections. Lance Bottoms’ victory represents another chapter in that evolving political landscape.

According to Reuters, Lance Bottoms defeated Jackson, who spent $200 million of his own fortune on his campaign, and will succeed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

After her stint as mayor of Atlanta, Lance Bottoms served as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Her experience in municipal government and national politics positioned her for another high-profile leadership role. Her victory arrives during a broader wave of historic political milestones for Black women. Georgia voters elected other Black women to prominent statewide positions, including Tanya Miller as attorney general and Penny Brown Reynolds as secretary of state.