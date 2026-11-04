Keisha Lance Bottoms Claims Historic Win Over Rick Jackson While Standing On Enslaved Ancestors Shoulders Of Steel

The former Atlanta mayor is now the governor-elect for the state of Georgia

Keisha Lance Bottoms is now Georgia’s governor-elect. The former Atlanta mayor and senior advisor to President Biden was victorious over Rick Jackson, a billionaire CEO of a Georgia-based healthcare staffing company, winning 54.19% of the vote, according to The Associated Press. The 72-year-old businessman—who invested a reported $200 million on the campaign trail—trailed Lance Bottoms, substantially for much of Election Day; AP called the election at approximately 9:24 PM EST on Tuesday.

“This win is for all of us,” Lance Bottoms told a room full of enthusiastic supporters as she made her acceptance speech.

“This campaign was about every community in every corner of Georgia. It is for the veteran who needs access to healthcare; it’s for the college student who wonders if the cost of their education is worth it; it is for the teenager who’s asked about mental health support. This win is for the caregiver who can’t afford healthcare and needs Georgia to finally expand Medicaid… Georgia, this win is for all of us.”

Lance Bottoms made history as the first Black woman elected governor—not only in Georgia but also in the United States’ 250-year history. The Georgia native shared that pre-Election Day, she had traveled 90 miles east of Atlanta to Crawfordville, a small city with a population of barely 500 people, to honor her ancestors who were born enslaved.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to visit Crawfordville, Georgia, the town where my family traces its roots for at least five generations,” Lance Bottoms told the crowd.

“I visited the grave of Betsy Peak, my great-great-grandmother who was born in 1845, 20 years before Emancipation… I don’t know what dreams Betsy Peak had for her children or for her grandchildren or the generations that she would never meet, but I know I am standing on shoulders made of steel. So yes, Crawfordville produced the Confederacy’s vice president, but tonight it also produced your next governor.”

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Lance Bottoms is among several African Americans who were voted into U.S. history Nov. 3: