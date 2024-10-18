Open in App
    Spike Lee Predicts New York Knicks Will Win NBA Championship This Season

    By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198fB2_0wC7mQZj00

    'This is the year! We got the pieces, the team is hungry.'

    Spike Lee, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a SuperFan is giving his NBA team, the Knicks, the stamp of approval and believing that the New York City team will win the NBA championship. “It’s going to happen this year.”

    During a conversation with The Associated Press, Spike, while acknowledging that the Boston Celtics are the current NBA champs, claimed that for the New York Knickerbockers this season, “This is our year.”

    The Brooklyn filmmaker made his prediction while attending his induction ceremony into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Oct. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    “The Boston Celtics are the world champions … but this, this is our year,” Spike told reporters. He reminded everyone that it’s been over 50 years since the Knicks won an NBA title. The last time the Knicks hoisted a banner for Madison Square Garden was in 1973.

    From the four major sports (football, baseball, basketball, and hockey), the New York Jets, who won the Super Bowl in 1968, and the Knicks are the only NYC teams that haven’t won the championship title in 50 years.

    “This is the year! We got the pieces, the team is hungry.

    “A great coach, Leon Rose World Wide Wes doing their thing in the front office, and I just feel deep down, in my heart, it’s going to happen this year. This is the year! Barring injuries.”

    Spike Lee confidently declared, “This is our year.” Lee is a longtime fan and he was in the arena when the Knicks won their first championship in 1970.”

    Lee joined Billy Crystal (Los Angeles Clippers), Alan Horwitz (Philadelphia 76ers), and Los Angeles Lakers regular Jack Nicholson as official SuperFans in the James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. The four latest inductees were added to previous inductees Penny Marshall (Los Angeles Clippers), Nav Bhatia (Toronto Raptors), and Jim Goldstein (Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers).

