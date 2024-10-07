Open in App
    • Black Enterprise

    Shaquille O’Neal Certain To Benefit From Champion’s Acquisition By Authentic Brands Group

    By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn5UP_0vxsYXTW00

    Shaquille ONeal is reportedly the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group

    In June, HanesBrands announced that clothing brand Champion was being acquired by Authentic Brands Group for a reported $1.2 billion. Earlier this month, Ames Watson confirmed that in partnership with Authentic, it will lead the management of Champion’s U.S. collegiate apparel and team wear business. This deal bodes well for NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as he is reportedly the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group.

    In an earlier interview with AfroTech, Shaq expressed why his agreement with Authentic is beneficial to him and his brand.

    “My Authentic Brands deal, I was able to ensure that hopefully I can stay around after I’m no longer on this earth. And I was walking down the street one day and looking at these Elvis cups and Elvis key chains and Marilyn Monroe, and I said to myself, ‘How are these people still making money for their families?’ They’re not even around. So, I found out how that business works, and I contacted two or three of those agencies and asked them if they were interested in partnering with Authentic Brands, and we’ve been doing major things.”

    Now, with the acquisition of the Champion brand, which generates almost $3 billion in global retail sales a year, as the second-largest shareholder, it’s sure to place more capital in the bank account of Shaquille O’Neal.

    “I’m now the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group, and last year our purchase was Reebok and Ted Baker and a couple of other brands. So, we’re doing pretty well.”

    Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of Authentic added his thoughts to the recent purchase.

    “Champion has set the standard for quality and innovation for over a century,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of Authentic. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone, not just for Champion, but for Authentic as well. With the strong backing of our partners at GearCo, BBC, and AMG Companies, we’re in a prime position to accelerate Champion’s growth globally. Together, we’ll honor its rich heritage while driving innovation and expanding its reach to new markets and consumers. We look forward to shaping the future of this iconic brand.”

    Shaquille O’Neal had some fun news last month when he announced his latest venture.

    The Inside the NBA host has introduced the world to Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. The new candy line comes in two varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Original, shaped like Shaq’s face, and Shaq-A-Licious Sour. The sour, oversized gummies come in three different shapes and flavors, named after some of the nicknames he picked up throughout his basketball career: “Diesel,” “Big Cactus,” and “Big Shamrock.” The flavors for the Shaq-A-Licious Sour are pineapple, mixed berries, and watermelon.

