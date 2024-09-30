Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Black Enterprise

    Study: Black, Latinx Doctors See More Low-Income Patients

    By Daniel Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8Dcw_0vojzkke00

    According to newly released research, Black and other doctors of color are far more likely to accept Medicaid as a form of payment than white doctors are, underscoring a need for Medicaid and Medicare expansion.

    According to research published in the Annals Of Family Medicine , those who are from communities “underrepresented in medicine” had greater odds of seeing Medicaid beneficiaries than their white counterparts. Although the study recognized its own limitations, it also points toward the need for greater diversity in the medical field.

    According to Axios , the study points out that Black and Latinx doctors are 60% and 40% more likely, respectively, to see Medicaid beneficiaries and they also have a greater representation of those patients in their patient profiles, in general, than white doctors. The study also calls attention to the need for greater diversity in the medical field , which has been in peril due to attacks from conservative groups after the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action was unconstitutional in 2023.

    In addition, the study is supportive of previous research that indicated that doctors from underrepresented populations were more likely to set up family medicine practices in communities of color that have traditionally lacked access to quality health care.

    According to the paper’s lead author, Anushree Vichare, the paper is not arguing that “we want the minority clinicians to bear all the responsibility of working in underserved areas and caring for Medicaid patients.”

    Instead, Vichare told Axios that careful attention needs to be placed on retaining and developing talent in the medical field.

    “Our research suggests Black and Latino family medicine doctors play a crucial role in providing health care for people living in marginalized communities. Building a more diverse and representative health workforce leads to better healthcare for all and is also imperative from a social justice standpoint,” Vichare told U.S. News & World Report .

    Vichare continued, “We, as a society must ensure that individuals underrepresented in medicine are given fair and equal opportunities to pursue medical degrees. It is also essential to foster an inclusive culture within healthcare institutions that values diversity and promotes retention and professional growth of diverse staff.”

    Despite these points, Vichare stressed to Axios that all clinicians, not just those from underrepresented backgrounds, need support to thrive as they treat their patients.

    “For clinicians, recruitment is the first step. It’s a very critical step. But we also need to ensure that they’re investing in retaining and growing and helping all clinicians thrive with fair and equal opportunities. Investments in other workforce can be really critical, but at the same time, these investments should be across the professional continuum,” Vichare said.

    RELATED CONTENT : Anti-DEI Efforts Are Putting A Damper On Black Student Recruitment At Medical Schools

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Alex Partin
    1d ago
    just sticking with da own
    kissmyass
    2d ago
    that's the dumbest thing I ever heard
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Black UPS Driver Awarded $238M Over Racial Discrimination And Retaliation
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    Documents Show Denver’s First Black Transportation Police Chief Was ‘Terminated For Cause’
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    NeNe Leakes’ Bank Account Garnished $25K To Repay Debt For Former Swagg Boutique
    Black Enterprise4 days ago
    California Governor Signs Reparations Bills, State Issues Formal Apology For Slavery
    Black Enterprise3 days ago
    Former NYC School Superintendent Takes New Education Department Role Amid ‘Fake’ Anti-White Discrimination Allegations
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    Former Basketball Player Admits Guilt In PPP Loan Scheme
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Report: Black Americans Are More Likely To Feel The Impact Of Rising Prescription Costs
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    Reporter Who Exposed Brett Favre And Mississippi Gov’s Fraud Faces Jail For Not Revealing Sources
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    NBEC: Leveraging Resources And Relationships To Uplift The Black Community
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Autopsy Report Rules Rich Homie Quan’s Death Accidental
    Black Enterprise5 hours ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja12 days ago
    Nationwide Voluntary Recall For LACTAID Milk Due To Potential Almond Allergen Contamination
    Black Enterprise6 days ago
    100 Black Men Organization Begins Mentorship Program With Boy Scouts Of America
    Black Enterprise1 day ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Delta’s New Rule: Jobseekers, Flight Attendants’ Undergarments ‘Must Not Be Visible’
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    At Least 90 People Died During Hurricane Helene
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    JSU Sonic Boom Hand-Selects Ariel Woods As 4th Woman Drum Major
    Black Enterprise1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Why Gen Z’s Disconnect From The Black Church Affects Social Cohesion And Political Unity
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    New Judge In Young Thug RICO Trial Goes Off On Prosecutors, Leaves Courtroom In Frustration
    Black Enterprise1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy