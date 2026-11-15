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UFC 334 Bonus Report: Stephen Thompson one of four ‘POTN’ winners
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
The Octagon returned to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 334 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses. The fight card was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Josh Hokit. The bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth five-round war. Gane got off to a strong start, but Hokit battled back in rounds two and three to seemingly take momentum. However, the French star found a second wind in round four and then got the better of the American for the final 10 minutes to win a unanimous decision.