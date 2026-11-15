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Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Josh Hokit at UFC 334
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
Tonight’s UFC 334 event was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Josh Hokit. Gane (15-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Alex Pereira this past June at UFC Freedom 250 (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘Bon Gamin’ was coming off a no-contest with now former heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.