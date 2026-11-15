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UFC 334 Results: Ciryl Gane defeats Josh Hokit (Highlights)
By Chris Taylor,5 days ago
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 334 results, including the main event heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. Gane (14-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Alex Pereira this past June at UFC Freedom 250 (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘Bon Gamin’ was coming off a no-contest with now former heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.