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Pros react after Kayla Harrison submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 334
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
Tonight’s UFC 334 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. Harrison (20-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June of last year (see that here). The former Olympic gold medalist entered this evening’s bout on a four-fight winning streak, a stretch which includes victories over Holly Holm, Aspen Ladd and Ketlen Vieira.