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UFC 334 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Amanda Nunes (Video)
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 334 results, including the co-main event women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. Harrison (19-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June of last year (see that here). The former Olympic gold medalist currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, a stretch which includes victories over Holly Holm, Aspen Ladd and Ketlen Vieira.