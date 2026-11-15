undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Yousri Belgaroui (Highlights)
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 334 results, including the main card middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Yousri Belgaroui. Borralho (18-2 MMA) most previously competed this past March at UFC 326, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Reinier de Ridder. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ was coming off a decision loss to top division contender Nassourdine Imovav.