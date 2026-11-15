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UFC 334 Results: Kevin Holland and Uroš Medić ruled a majority draw (Highlights)
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 334 results, including the main card welterweight bout between Uroš Medić and Kevin Holland. Medić (14-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of first-round TKO over Daniel Rodriguez this past August (see that here). ‘The Doctor’ has finished all of his last four fights in the very first round.