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UFC 334 Results: Stephen Thompson TKO’s Charles Radtke (Video)
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 334 results, including the featured prelim between Stephen Thompson and Charles Radtke. Thompson (17-9-1 MMA), a former two-time UFC title challenger, will be making his final walk to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden. ‘Wonderboy’ will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after dropping fights to Shavkat Rakhmonov, Joaquin Buckley and Gabriel Bonfim respectively. Thompson’s most recent victory came back in December of 2022, where he scored a TKO win over Kevin Holland.