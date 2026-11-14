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UFC 334: ‘Gane vs. Hokit’ Live Results and Highlights
By Chris Taylor,4 days ago
The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 334 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit. Gane (14-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Alex Pereira this past June at UFC Freedom 250 (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘Bon Gamin’ was coming off a no-contest with now former heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.