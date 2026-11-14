undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shakur Stevenson’s Zuffa Boxing exit touched on by Jamel Herring, says ex-opponent should urgently return
By Dylan Bowker,2 days ago
Shakur Stevenson left the Zuffa Boxing fold without having a single fight under their promotional banner, and a former opponent of Stevenson’s has weighed in on this recent development. Jamel Herring is the combatant in question, and the two-sport champion discussed this Stevenson situation on Bare Knuckle Bowker. Herring did this in the wake of his recent successful defense of the BKFC bantamweight crown against then-BKFC flyweight champion John Dodson at BKFC 95.