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Ciryl Gane will KO Josh Hokit who got title shot from trash talking, per Gane’s PFL/ MVP teammate
By Dylan Bowker,2 days ago
Ciryl Gane will defend his heavyweight crown at UFC 334 versus Josh Hokit, and a PFL/ MVP standout who trains with the champ sees the titleholder retaining it with authority. On November 14th at Madison Square Garden, the French fighter looks to author his first title defense against the brash, surging star Hokit, who has had a rapid trajectory to this title bid.