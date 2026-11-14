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UFC boss Dana White weighs in on the fouling criticism against Ciryl Gane
By Harry Kettle,13 days ago
UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the fouling criticism being thrown at UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Tonight, Ciryl Gane will defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit. While a great deal of the focus is obviously on how the two will match up against one another, there are also a lot of questions regarding Gane and some of the fouling controversies he has been involved in.