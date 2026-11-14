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Josh Hokit issues one final warning to Ciryl Gane ahead of UFC 334 main event
By Harry Kettle,13 days ago
UFC heavyweight title contender Josh Hokit has issued one final warning to Ciryl Gane ahead of UFC 334 tomorrow night. Josh Hokit is on the verge of doing something pretty special tonight in New York City. After bursting onto the scene, Hokit is now just one win away from becoming the world champion of the UFC’s heavyweight division, one of the most historically prestigious divisions in the entire sport.